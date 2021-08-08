I-79 road work set for exits 117 & 124
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Drivers are expected to see some more delays on I-79 starting Monday, Aug. 9.
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that they will be starting road work on I-79 northbound on exits 117 and 124.
Traffic will be narrowed to one single lane to allow workers to install Cantilever overhead signs. The delays will be during night hours only.
The work is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at 10:00 p.m. and last until Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at 6:00 a.m.