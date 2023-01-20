FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A southbound lane of Interstate 79 will be closed beginning on Monday, Jan. 23 for construction on the Tygart River Bridge, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

Construction will begin at mile marker 133 in Kingmont and will end at mile marker 132 in South Fairmont/White Hall. Work is set to run from 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

This work marks the beginning of phase 2 of construction on the Tygart River Bridge.

Motorists are told to expect major delays and are advised to allow additional time during their commute.