FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has announced via a release that there will be a traffic delay on Interstate 79 beginning the night of Monday, May 8.

The release said that the delay will take place in both the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic and will be between mile marker 139, near the Pricketts Creek Road/East Fairmont exit and mile marker 146, near the Goshen Road exit.

The delay will take place from 9 p.m. on Monday to 2 a.m. on Tuesday. The WVDOH said that the delay is for work crews to remove overhead sign structures.

The WVDOH advises drivers to expect major delays during this time and to plan ahead for their commute Monday evening.