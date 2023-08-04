FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) announced another Interstate 79 lane closure for the week of Monday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 11.

The southbound side of I-79 will experience a lane closure between mile marker 133, the Kingmont exit, and mile marker 132, the South Fairmont exit while DOH crews lay drainage pipe. The work will be done from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to a press release from the DOH.

At the same time, there will be a lane closure on the northbound side of I-79 between the same exits, while DOH crews work on the new Tygart River Bridge.

For both lane closures, the DOH has advised drivers to expect major delays, plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.