FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The northbound portion of the Interstate 79 Tygart River bridge will be demolished using explosives on Friday, and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is warning drivers that both sides of the highway will experience traffic delays as a result.

The demolition is part of the I-79 widening project from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line. Back in March, the southbound bridge was demolished.

The WVDOH said in a press release that on Friday, Dec. 8, it is planning to have a rolling roadblock start at approximately 10 a.m. so that crews can detonate explosives to bring the span down. The WVDOH is advising drivers that traffic delays between mile marker 132 and mile marker 133 are possible between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The WVDOH said only authorized personnel are allowed within the explosives loading/handling area and the public will not be allowed to watch the explosion due to safety concerns.

Additionally, the WVDOH said that Marion County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, will be closed throughout the week in preparation for the bridge demolition.