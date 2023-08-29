BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has announced that Jerry Dove Drive, WV 279 will experience lane closures starting this week.

According to a release from the WVDOH, starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, both the northbound and southbound lanes of Jerry Dove Drive, WV 279 will experience lane closures from the Jerry Dove Interstate 79 exit to Genisis Boulevard.

The release said that the purpose of the project is to modify the lanes and median for the intersection into Charles Pointe Crossing where the new Menards is being constructed as well as to extend the turning lanes. Work on this project will be around the clock, but an expected completion date was not given.

The WVDOH provided alternate routes for this project which are as follows:

Interstate 79 northbound and southbound

WV 131, Benedum Drive

Drivers are advised to expect major delays and to plan ahead for their commute.