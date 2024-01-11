PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — During the 2024 State of the State Address on Wednesday night, Gov. Jim Justice announced that construction on the next section of Corridor H will soon begin. Specifically, the section that will connect Kerens to Parsons.

According to a release, the project will pave a 3.3-mile four-lane stretch of highway that will run from U.S. Route 219 to the interchange with West Virginia Toute 72. The project, once completed, will also allow the West Virginia Division of Highways to open a new section of Corridor H to traffic.

The project will be paid for with bonds sold through Gov. Justice’s Road to Prosperity Program and will be built by the J.F. Allen Company which made the successful bid of $22,919,328, the release said.

“I’m excited to announce we’ve approved another award for Corridor H, and we are getting really close,” Gov. Justice said during his address. “Corridor H, my gracious sakes-a-living, will link up to DC and bring us jobs like you can’t imagine. We need to finish it.”

This is section two of a five-section project and paving work will be done concurrently with section one of the project, which connects U.S. 219 with Kerens and is already being worked on by West Virginia Paving. Both sections are expected to open to traffic in the summer of 2025.