MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A lane on Interstate 79 will be closed this week for emergency pothole repairs.

The slow lane of I-79 will be closed for 24 hours a day between Monday, Feb. 6 and Monday, Feb. 13 at milepost 145.4, Toms Run Bridge.

The West Virginia Division of Highways warned in a press release that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule and advised drivers to plan and allow additional time for their commute.

Drivers who use Route 50 between Salem and Clarksburg may also experience slow traffic this week as one lane closes between County Route 50/6, Raccoon Run, and County Route 50/7, Flinderation, for core drilling operations. Click here for more information about the estimated duration of that project.

Live road conditions are available online at WV511.org.