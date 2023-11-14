FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A lane closure is planned for Interstate 79 northbound between mile marker 132 (South Fairmont), to mile marker 133 (Kingmont) on Thursday.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will have crews replacing the pavement marking tape on the bridge between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., although inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

The WVDOH said to expect “major delays” during the work and is advising drivers to plan ahead and allow additional time if they’re commuting through the area between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The construction has also led to a closure of Vinegar Hill Road/County Route 60 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.