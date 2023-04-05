FILE – Crews on U.S. 250 in July 2022 (WBOY Image)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A lane closure is planned on U.S. Route 250 between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House this week.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways, crews will be milling the existing roadway and placing the final asphalt layers on US 250.

The lane closure is scheduled to start on Thursday, April 6, and end on Tuesday, April 11, according to the DOH; work hours will span between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Delays are expected, so the DOH is suggesting drivers plan ahead and allow additional time for their commutes.

Drivers are advised by the DOH to use County Route 250/12, Holbert Road, Interstate 79 and County Route 250/55, Mary Lou Retton Drive as alternate routes.

The final overlay of asphalt is part of the rockfall project that began in February 2022.