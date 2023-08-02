FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Work on the new Tygart River Bridge will delay traffic on Interstate 79 northbound next week.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) announced in a press release that there will be a lane closure between mile marker 132 (South Fairmont) and mile marker 133 (Kingmont) between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Monday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 11.

DOH crews will deck pour for the new Tygart River Bridge during the closure.

Drivers are advised by the DOH to expect major delays and to plan ahead and allow extra time for their commutes.

The dates of the project could be impacted by inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances, the DOH noted.