CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced several lane closures that could cause delays on Interstate 79 in Monongalia and Marion counties on Wednesday night.

In Marion County, a lane closure is planned at mile marker 135 near the Pleasant Valley exit, and in Monongalia County, the closure will be at mile marker 155 near the West Virginia University/Star City exit. The closures will affect both the north and southbound lanes, but at least one lane will be open in each direction, according to the DOH release.

The closures will be during nighttime operations, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The closure is to install new traffic signage, and while it is planned to be completed by 6 a.m. Thursday, the release said that inclement weather could change the project schedule.