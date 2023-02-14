CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Lane closures are expected to impact traffic on Interstate 79 in Clarksburg on Wednesday.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) said in a press release that crews will be working on overhead signs at exits 119 northbound and southbound, near Route 50 in Clarksburg.

The work is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., but the DOH warned that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

There will be one lane on each ramp open at all times according to the DOH, but delays are expected. Drivers are advised by the DOH to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commutes.