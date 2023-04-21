CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Lane closures are planned on both sides of U.S. Route 50 next week near Clarksburg so that crews can repair the concrete median barrier wall.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways, the lane closure will be on U.S. 50 eastbound and westbound between the Joyce Street Exit and West Pike Street Exit. Work will be from 7 a.m. on Monday, April 24, through 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 27. Though the DOH noted that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

The DOH said that West Virginia Route 20 will serve as the alternate route.

Drivers are advised by the DOH to expect delays and plan ahead by adding extra time to their commutes.