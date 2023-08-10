CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Continued lane closures on Interstate 79 in Monongalia and Marion counties are expected to cause more delays starting Monday.

According to two separate press releases from the West Virginia Division of Highways, both the north and southbound sides of I-79 will be down to one lane at mileposts 132-133 near South Fairmont and 148-149 near the I-68 interchange.

In Marion County, the closure is part of the extended I-79 widening project in the area that has caused many delays in the past. The road will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily between Monday, Aug, 14 and Thursday, Aug. 17 while crews pour the deck for a new bridge and install drainage pipes. A similar closure was also scheduled for this week.

In Monongalia County, the closure will be on the I-68 ramp from 6 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Monday, Aug. 14 to Friday, Aug. 25 the following week. This project has also caused several closures in the past few weeks.

Both releases say that drivers should expect delays and plan additional commute time.