FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just days after U.S. 250 between Fairmont and White Hall finally opened both lanes, the West Virginia Division of Highways has started another road project in the city that will last until summer.

According to a press release, one lane of U.S. 19/Locust Avenue in Fairmont will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily to install new drainage structures and sidewalks and delays are expected. The area affected is between Fleming Avenue to Mc Ln Drive, which is southwest of Fairmont State University and Fairmont Medical Center.

The project started on Monday, Feb. 27 and is expected to be completed June 16, according to the release. The one available lane will be manned by flaggers during working hours.

The DOH said that drivers who want to avoid the area can use the alternate route of U.S. 250.