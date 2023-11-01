WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A lane of U.S. Route 50 east in Doddridge County will be under emergency closure for the next several days.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways, the slow lane of Route 50 eastbound between mile markers 55.5 and 56—which is on the east side of West Union near Doddridge County Middle School and the turnoff for Doddridge County Park—will be closed while crews complete emergency bridge repairs.

The closure is expected to last until Friday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. The release said that although one lane will be open at all times, drivers should plan additional time for their commutes.

The westbound lanes (going toward Parkersburg) will not be affected.