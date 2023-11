CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — There will be lane restrictions on East Main Street in Clarksburg for the rest of the week, the city announced.

The lane restrictions will be at the PFC Hotty Herrick Bridge, which is on the east end of Main Street, from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day between Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Dec. 1, the city said on its official Facebook page.

The lane restrictions will be so that West Virginia Division of Highways crews can conduct a bridge inspection.