FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A lane closure on Interstate 79 in Marion County is expected to cause delays on Thursday and Friday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH).

According to a release, the closure will be between mile marker 133’s Kingmont exit and mile marker 132’s White Hall/South Fairmont exit on the northbound side. The closure will not last all day—only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10, according to the release.

The closure is so that crews can remove the bracing system from the old southbound bridge as part of an ongoing widening project in the area. The DOH release said that the project is expected to cause “major delays,” so drivers should allow additional time for travel in the area.