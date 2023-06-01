FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — “Major delays” are expected on Interstate 79 southbound the week of Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9 as West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) crews continue to work on the next phase of the new Tygart River Bridge.

According to a press release from the DOH, there will be a lane closure on I-79 South between mile marker 132 (South Fairmont), to mile marker 133 (Kingmont) while crews place girders for the new bridge.

The closure will be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the days the project is underway.

The DOH is advising drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time for their commutes.