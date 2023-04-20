FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) said “major delays” are expected on Interstate 79 southbound in Marion County Thursday night into Friday morning due to a lane closure.

The DOH said the lane closure will allow crews to remove overhead sign structures. The lane closure will be from mile marker 135, Pleasant Valley to mile marker 133, Kingmont.

The work is expected to last between 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 and 6 a.m. on Friday, April 21, but the DOH noted that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

It advised drivers to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.