CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A portion of I-79 northbound and southbound in Marion County will be limited to one lane starting on Monday according to another press release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways.

Roadwork will be limited to nighttime operations only. The northbound lane closure will begin at mile marker 133 (Kingmont) in Marion County and end at mile marker 135 (Millersville/Pleasant Valley). In the southbound lane, I-79 will be reduced to one lane between mile marker 133 (Kingmont) and mile marker 132 (South Fairmont).

You can view a map of West Virginia interstate mile markers here.

The lane closures will last from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday, Oct. 9 to Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Division of Highways warns motorists to expect “major delays” and recommends allowing more time for commutes. Weather or unforeseen circumstances can also potentially impact the project schedule.

The Division of Highways previously announced the southbound lane closure on Thursday and announced the northbound lane closures in a press release on Friday.