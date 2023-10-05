FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) expects “major delays” on Interstate 79 southbound the week of Monday, Oct. 9 through Saturday, Oct. 14.

The DOH said in a press release that crews will work on the interstate bridges and finish some roadway items, doing nighttime operations only in an effort to minimize the impact on traffic.

The work will require a lane closure between mile marker 133 (Kingmont) and mile marker 132 (South Fairmont) from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers are advised by the DOH to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could affect the project schedule.