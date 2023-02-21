WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A road closure in White Hall will be extending into Wednesday and Thursday and is expected to cause delays, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Vinegar Hill Road, a section of County Route 60, will continue to be worked on for the next few days. The section will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following days:

Wednesday, February 22

Thursday, February 23

Detours will be provided, but the Division of Highways warns of major delays during work hours. The roadwork is a part of the Interstate 79 bridge replacement project. This section of road was also closed on the 17, 20 and 21 of February.