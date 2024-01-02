FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road will close on Thursday so that crews working on the Interstate 79 Tygart River bridge can pour concrete for the bridge’s retaining structure.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), the closure will be on Thursday, Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. only, though the WVDOH said inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

During the closure, local traffic will be allowed through, the WVDOH said. Drivers are advised by the WVDOH to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commutes.