MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — For a little over a decade, drivers would be expected to see construction and delays when traveling through Mileground Road in Morgantown. Now, an end to the project looks to be in sight.

“The Mileground is guaranteed to be done before August when the students come back,” Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom said.

This is all information Bloom and other elected county and city officials learned at a meeting on Tuesday with the West Virginia Division of Highways District Four Officials.

“I want to shoutout [District Four Manager] Mike Daley because these meetings have been something we’ve really been hoping for,” Bloom said. “To be able to have an open line of communication and talk with them has made a big difference.”

City of Morgantown officials brought up the idea of them being able to help maintain state roads within the city for a fee.

Instead of having to wait for the DOH to cut an overgrown median or fix a traffic light that isn’t properly operating, the city could take the initiative to address issues.

“In the past, it was ‘it can’t happen,'” Bloom said. “Now, it is a maybe.”

Bloom noted it would have been really beneficial for WVU commencement weekend.

“The roads were not done to our liking. [There was] a lot of weeds in the medians,” Bloom said. “If the Greenbrier had an event, [their area] would’ve been clean. I would like to be treated like that.”

Other than the unkempt medians that weekend, Bloom also said a traffic light outage at a major intersection required many hurdles to jump through to get fixed.

Also at the meeting, it was said that other DOH crews will assist District Four crews with their ‘pothole blitz.’

“Are we where we want to be? No,” Bloom said. “But we are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel.”