MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mileground Road expansion project is still “on track” after all four lanes opened to traffic two weeks ago, the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) announced in a press release Thursday.

It won’t be complete until the fall, according to the DOH press release, after being “in the works” since 2019.

The remaining tasks include drains, final signage and electrical work, but that work will be done on the shoulders of the road, so the WVDOH said it won’t affect traffic.

The WVDOH predicts that widening the road from two to five lanes will cut the time it takes to leave a WVU football down to 45 minutes from 3 hours.

Funds for the project came from the $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.