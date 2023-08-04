MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Construction is continuing in the Morgantown area this week as crews are expanding projects out of the downtown area.

A project on Willey Street that isn’t expected to be completed until November began on Friday. The West Virginia Division of Highways said that it will be milling, paving and doing shoulder work on the street.

Delays are expected at the intersection between Willey and Spruce Streets to the junction of WV 705. Flaggers will be maintaining two-way traffic on a one-lane road.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and to allow for additional time for their commutes. The project schedule could change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.