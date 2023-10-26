MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Pride Parade will impact traffic along High Street Friday evening, the Morgantown Police Department advised.

The parade is slated to begin at 7 p.m. and span High Street and disperse at Foundry Street. The police department said that traffic alterations will begin at 6:30 p.m. as the parade is set up, and return to normal as soon as possible following the dispersal of the parade.

The police department is encouraging spectators and participants to arrive downtown early to allow sufficient time for parking.

Normally, the Morgantown Pride Parade is held in June, but it had to be rescheduled this year, with organizers saying it was due to a “lack of appropriate” police staffing. The Fraternal Order of Police union later said in a letter that the lack of staffing for the parade was due to the city’s overtime policy. One week after 12 News reported on the police union’s letter, the City of Morgantown announced it was changing its event staffing policy to allow the use of a private traffic-control company in the event that city employees are “unable to meet the required amount of staff needed to run these events.”