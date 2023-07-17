MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — State highway officials have answered some questions about a series of concealed road signs on Monongalia County Route 73 south of Morgantown.

The signs are wrapped in plastic and tape and are sporadically placed along the two-lane road. Residents living along Route 73 have speculated online, raising concerns that the rural road would become a longer-term detour around the Interstate 68/Interstate 79 interchange.

12 News contacted District 4 of the West Virginia Division of Highways for some clarification on the purpose of the signs.

“The covered highway signs posted along Route 73 near Morgantown are for emergency detour purposes,” said a WVDOH spokesperson via email. “WVDOH does not plan to use those signs and that detour while work continues on the I-68/I-79 interchange. The contractor will have traffic control in place during work. There are no expected delays.”

For the latest on road closures in north central West Virginia, stay tuned to the 12 News Road Patrol.