CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — In the past calendar year, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has completed several paving projects across the region that they say cost nearly $715,000.

According to a release from the WVDOH, between March 15 and Oct. 31, crews with District 4—which includes Monongalia, Preston, Marion, Harrison, Doddridge and Taylor counties—paved nearly 115 miles of roadway with many of them being small country roads that were less than a mile long.

“We continue to improve our operations and get more and more projects completed,” State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., said. “We’ve really gotten a tremendous amount of road mileage with fresh, asphalt applied.”

The district also worked on several larger projects across the region including:

Nearly 11 miles of U.S. Route 50

Several sections of WV 7 in Preston County

More than 12 miles of U.S. Route 19

More than eight miles of Days Run Road in Monongalia County

Seven miles of Prickett’s Creek Road in Marion County

Seven miles of WV 18 in Doddridge County

Nearly 13 miles of Jones Run Road in Harrison Couty

Wriston said that the projects were made possible thanks to Gov. Jim Justice’s Road to Prosperity program and the Governor’s Secondary Road Initiative which “provided a massive injection of funding for the Mountain State’s highway system, giving individual highway districts the ability to invest in local infrastructure as never before.”

The WVDOH said that Justice’s Road to Prosperity program is expected to generate more than $2.8 billion for highway and bridge construction and maintenance across West Virginia.