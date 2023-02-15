SENECA ROCKS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is in the process of replacing a bridge at Seneca Rocks that will allow better access for both tourists and emergency crews.

The former low water crossing bridge was crumbling, and damage to the bridge’s pipes caused by log trucks caused water to run over the top of the bridge instead of through it. The Division of Highways closed the bridge in 2019.

New bridge (Courtesy: WVDOT) Old bridge (Courtesy: WVDOT)

Now, the new $1.5 million bridge is in place and is expected to be completed midsummer.

The bridge project was completed in part because of Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity project. “Because of the nature of the project, it would have been very difficult to find funding for the new bridge without Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program,” said State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown, P.E.

According to the DOT release, the new steel truss bridge is far enough above the water to eliminate problems with flooding.