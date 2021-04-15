New traffic lights coming to Corridor H intersections known for accidents

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – After years of officials seeking approval, some new traffic signals are on the way for Corridor H in Upshur County.

The West Virginia Division of Highways has greenlighted the addition of new traffic signals at the intersections of Kesling Mill Road and Childers Run Road, just to the east of Buckhannon.

Those two roads are notorious in the area for the number of vehicle accidents caused there.

“This is a big step in the right direction to try to control the number of accidents and hopefully reduce the number of fatalities that we’ve seen, particularly at the Kesling Mill Road intersection and the Childers Run Road intersection,” said Buckhannon Mayor Robbie Skinner.

DOH officials also said they will refurbish and update the existing signal on Brushy Fork Road.