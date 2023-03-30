WVDOH employees repair the road for the Pothole Blitz (WBOY Image).

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has more milling and filling work planned on Thursday as part of its “aggressive spring repair blitz” with the goal of patching every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, the highlights of the program for Thursday include:

Doddridge County, on Old US 50.

Harrison County, on Interstate 79, Chestnut Street, and Joetown Road.

Marion County, on US 19, and Pricketts Creek.

Monongalia County, on Mooresville-Price-Station.

The WVDOH said its patching schedule may be affected by weather and other conditions.