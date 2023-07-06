FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Both southbound lanes of Interstate 79 in Marion County are set to be closed beginning on Monday.

According to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), both southbound lanes of I-79 will be closed at the Pleasant Valley exit (exit 135) beginning at 4 a.m. on Monday, July 10.

Southbound traffic will take the Pleasant Valley offramp towards Millersville Road and immediately get back onto the interstate using the subsequent onramp. A secondary detour will reportedly be available during busy traffic periods that will take Millersville Road to Pleasant Valley road and back onto I-79 via the Kingmont onramp (exit 133). Traffic will be directed by flaggers and law enforcement, the release said.

The closure comes as crews will prepare to shift the southbound traffic into the northbound lanes by working on the crossover between the southbound and northbound lanes which are currently at different elevations.

The WVDOH said that the work is expected to take “about a week.”

Earlier this year, the project saw a major step forward as crews worked to remove the existing bridge that ran over the Tygart River. July will also mark two years since the project initially began. Officials said on a November 2022 episode of the WVDOH’s podcast, “West Virginia on the DOT,” that construction is set to end by October 2024.