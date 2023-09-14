ERWIN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A portion of a Tucker County road will be closing completely for part of next week.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) announced in a press release that County Route 72/01, Seven Island Road, will be closed between milepost 2.35 and milepost 2.40 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 through Wednesday, Sept. 20 while crews replace a box culvert.

The WVDOT said there will not be any allowances for emergency vehicles, school buses or other drivers, so drivers are advised to plan ahead and use alternate routes.