MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown announced on Wednesday via a Facebook post that a portion of University Avenue will be closed on Thursday.

According to the post, the closure is set to be from Rotary St. to Suncrest Pharmacy and will last all day Thursday, June 8. The city said that the closure is due to emergency electrical pole repairs in the area.

The satellite view of the closure area can be seen below courtesy of the City of Morgantown.

(Photo courtesy: City of Morgantown)

The City of Morgantown urges drivers to expect significant delays and to plan an alternate route if they usually drive through the area.