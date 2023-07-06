CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Part of West Pike Street will be closed for almost a month while the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) repairs the road.

The WVDOH announced in a press release Thursday that West Pike Street will be closed between Monticello Avenue and Second Street. The 24/7 closure is expected to last until Friday, Aug. 4, the WVDOH said, though inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Detours will be in place, and the WVDOH is advising drivers to plan ahead and allow for additional time on their commutes.

The WVDOH did not say in the release what the road repair work is for, but the section of the road that will be closed does include the site of the water main break that happened on West Pike Street in late June.