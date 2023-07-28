CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Clarksburg announced on Friday that Pike Street will soon reopen following a waterline break that displaced asphalt and closed the road over a month ago.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Clarksburg, repairs to the waterline and the asphalt of Pike Street have been completed and the portion of the road will reopen on Saturday, July 29 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The post said that due to the current heat index, the recently-placed asphalt will need “a little extra time to cure” before traffic will be allowed to drive on it.

The portion of Pike Street from Montecello to the Post Office was closed on June 25 when a water line under the road burst, displacing asphalt and flooding the road. A similar break occurred on July 4 on Main Street, but the road in that area reopened by the following day.