MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – Slip repairs for County Route 91, Pine Grove Road, at mile marker 7.2 has been rescheduled.

The work, which was originally scheduled for Feb. 20 through March 2, will now take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 6 through March 18.

According to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways, “One lane will be open at all times and flaggers will be on site for traffic control, but delays are expected. Motorists are advised to plan to use alternate routes or to allow additional time for their commute.”

Future schedule changes may occur depending on weather or other unforeseen circumstances.