CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is continuing its “aggressive spring repair blitz” with the goal of patching every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, highlight areas of the project for Friday, April 21 will include:

Doddridge County, on Riggins Run.

Harrison County, on Interstate 79, Despard to Jack Run, Rock Camp Road, Crossover Way, and Grass Run.

Marion County, on US 250, Plum Run Road, Panther Lick Road, and County Route 17.

Monongalia County, on Interstate 68, Range Road, and Kingwood Pike.

Preston County, on US 50, WV 7, and Cash Texas Road.

Taylor County, on US 250, West Main Street, and Market Street.

The WVDOH noted that its milling and filling program dates may be affected by weather and other conditions.