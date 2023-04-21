CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is continuing its “aggressive spring repair blitz” with the goal of patching every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, highlight areas of the project for Friday, April 21 will include:

  • Doddridge County, on Riggins Run.
  • Harrison County, on Interstate 79, Despard to Jack Run, Rock Camp Road, Crossover Way, and Grass Run.
  • Marion County, on US 250, Plum Run Road, Panther Lick Road, and County Route 17.
  • Monongalia County, on Interstate 68, Range Road, and Kingwood Pike.
  • Preston County, on US 50, WV 7, and Cash Texas Road.
  • Taylor County, on US 250, West Main Street, and Market Street.

The WVDOH noted that its milling and filling program dates may be affected by weather and other conditions.