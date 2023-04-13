WVDOH employees repair the road for the Pothole Blitz (WBOY Image).

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is continuing its “aggressive spring repair blitz” with the goal of patching every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, highlight areas of the project for Thursday, April 13 will include:

Doddridge County, on Old US 50.

Harrison County, on Interstate 79; Liberty Street; Salem Fork Road; and Mount Clare, Lost Creek, and Old County Route 44.

Marion County, on US 250, Owens Davey Fork, and Wetstone Branch.

Monongalia County, on Interstate 68, and Kingwood Pike.

Preston County, on US 219, WV 7, and Zion Road.

Taylor County, on WV 310, WV 76, and Fetterman Hollow.

The WVDOH noted that its milling and filling program dates may be affected by weather and other conditions.