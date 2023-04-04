CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is continuing its “aggressive spring repair blitz” to try and patch every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.
According to a press release from the WVDOH, highlight areas of the project for Tuesday, April 4 will include:
- Doddridge County, on Hughes River Road.
- Harrison County, on Interstate 79, Flinderation-Salem Fork, Chestnut Street, and Hastings Run Road.
- Marion County, on US 19, and Dent’s Run.
- Preston County, on US 219, WV 7, and Birch Root Road.
- Taylor County, on US 50.
The WVDOH noted that its milling and filling program dates may be affected by weather and other conditions.