CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is continuing its “aggressive spring repair blitz” to try and patch every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, highlight areas of the project for Tuesday, April 4 will include:

Doddridge County, on Hughes River Road.

Harrison County, on Interstate 79, Flinderation-Salem Fork, Chestnut Street, and Hastings Run Road.

Marion County, on US 19, and Dent’s Run.

Preston County, on US 219, WV 7, and Birch Root Road.

Taylor County, on US 50.

The WVDOH noted that its milling and filling program dates may be affected by weather and other conditions.