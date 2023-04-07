CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is working on an “aggressive spring repair blitz” with the goal of patching every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, highlight areas of the project for Friday, April 7 will include:

Doddridge County, on Old US 50.

Harrison County, on Interstate 79; Ducks Creek Road; and Mount Clare, Lost Creek, and Old County Route 44.

Marion County, on WV 273, Sammy Slay Lane, and County Route 50.

Monongalia County, on Kingwood Pike.

Preston County, on US 219, WV 7, and Saltlick Road.

Taylor County, on US 250, US 50, and WV 76.

The WVDOH noted that its milling and filling program dates may be affected by weather and other conditions.