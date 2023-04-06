CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is still conducting its “aggressive spring repair blitz” to try and patch every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, highlight areas of the project for Thursday, April 6 will include:

Doddridge County, on Old US 50.

Harrison County, on Interstate 79, WV 131, and Andell Road.

Marion County, on US 19, Plum Run Road, and County Route 50.

Monongalia County, on Range Road, and Kingwood Pike.

Preston County, on US 219, WV 7, and Saltlick Road.

Taylor County, on US 250, and US 50.

The WVDOH noted that its milling and filling program dates may be affected by weather and other conditions.