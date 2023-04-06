CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is still conducting its “aggressive spring repair blitz” to try and patch every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, highlight areas of the project for Thursday, April 6 will include:

  • Doddridge County, on Old US 50.
  • Harrison County, on Interstate 79, WV 131, and Andell Road.
  • Marion County, on US 19, Plum Run Road, and County Route 50.
  • Monongalia County, on Range Road, and Kingwood Pike.
  • Preston County, on US 219, WV 7, and Saltlick Road.
  • Taylor County, on US 250, and US 50.

The WVDOH noted that its milling and filling program dates may be affected by weather and other conditions.