CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is still conducting its “aggressive spring repair blitz” to try and patch every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.
According to a press release from the WVDOH, highlight areas of the project for Thursday, April 6 will include:
- Doddridge County, on Old US 50.
- Harrison County, on Interstate 79, WV 131, and Andell Road.
- Marion County, on US 19, Plum Run Road, and County Route 50.
- Monongalia County, on Range Road, and Kingwood Pike.
- Preston County, on US 219, WV 7, and Saltlick Road.
- Taylor County, on US 250, and US 50.
The WVDOH noted that its milling and filling program dates may be affected by weather and other conditions.