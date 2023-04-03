CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is in the middle of an “aggressive spring repair blitz” to try and patch every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, highlight areas of the project for Monday, April 3 will include:

Doddridge County, on Hughes River Road.

Harrison County, on Interstate 79, Flinderation-Salem Fork, Chestnut Street, and Hastings Run Road.

Marion County, on US 19, and Dent’s Run.

Monongalia County, on US 19, and Mooresville-Price-Station.

Preston County, on US 219, WV 7, and Birch Root Road.

Taylor County, on US 50.

The WVDOH did note that its milling and filling program dates may be affected by weather and other conditions.