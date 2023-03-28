CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is continuing its “aggressive spring repair blitz” with the goal of patching every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.
According to a press release from the WVDOH, highlight areas of the project for Tuesday, March 28 include:
- Doddridge County, on Knights Fork Road.
- Harrison County, on Joetown Road.
- Marion County, on US 19, Dent’s Run, and Pole Cat Hollow.
The WVDOH did note that its milling and filling program dates may be affected by weather and other conditions.