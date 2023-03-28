CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is continuing its “aggressive spring repair blitz” with the goal of patching every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, highlight areas of the project for Tuesday, March 28 include:

Doddridge County, on Knights Fork Road.

Harrison County, on Joetown Road.

Marion County, on US 19, Dent’s Run, and Pole Cat Hollow.

The WVDOH did note that its milling and filling program dates may be affected by weather and other conditions.