CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Potholes in three north central West Virginia counties will be milled and filled on Wednesday, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced.

The WVDOH said that the highlight spots scheduled for Wednesday are:

Doddridge County, on Big Flint Road.

Harrison County, on US 50, and Joetown Road.

Marion County, on WV 310, Buckeye Lane, Plum Run Road, Pricketts Creek, and Gilboa Church Road.

While those were the locations scheduled to be patched as of the WVDOH’s press release sent Tuesday, it noted that its schedule may be affected by weather and other conditions.