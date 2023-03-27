CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is conducting an “aggressive spring repair blitz” with the goal of patching every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, highlight areas of the project for Monday, March 27 include:

Doddridge County, on Big Flint Road.

Harrison County, on Interstate 79, and Joetown Road.

Marion County, on WV 273, Buckeye Lane, Plum Run Road, and Pricketts Creek.

The WVDOH did note that its milling and filling program dates may be affected by weather and other conditions.