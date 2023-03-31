CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is continuing its milling and filling work Friday in an “aggressive spring repair blitz” with the goal of patching every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, the highlights of the program for Friday, March 31, include:

Doddridge County, on Hughes River Road.

Harrison County, on Interstate 79, WV 58, Chestnut Street, and Hastings Run Road.

Marion County, on US 19, and Dent’s Run.

Monongalia County, on US 19, and Mooresville-Price-Station.

The WVDOH said its patching schedule may be affected by weather and other conditions.